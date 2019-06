Täielik muinaslugu: Taani sprinter pidi Euroopa mängudel ootamatult võistlema hoopis kõrgushüppes... ja pani võistluse Bondarenko ees kinni!

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was absolutely incredible and some of the most fun times I’ve ever had in track and field! I entered the high jump as a backup due to injuries on the team. I ended up clearing 1.80m, 1.92m and 1.94m and I also took the win in group 4 at the European Games! Still don’t really know what to think or say other than THANK YOU SO MUCH! The amount of support has been incredible and I’m so happy to be a part of this AMAZING national team. When they are talking about “strength in numbers”, this is what they are talking about🙏🏼 📸: Lars Møller #AllForDenmark 🇩🇰🇩🇰