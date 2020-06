Judo maailmameistril avastati koroonaviirus

View this post on Instagram

☣️Judo World Champion Jorge Fonseca of Portugal tested positive for Covid-19. Also U57kg athlete Wilsa Gomes tested positive ad both abandoned the internship in Coimbra . . . 🥋Another nine judokas, who had a negative test, also abandoned their stay , as a preventive measure, due to the greater proximity they had with Jorge Fonseca and Wilsa Gomes. Fonseca unveiled last year that he had been diagnosed for cancer and was struggling to get back for the World Championships, that he eventually won by surprise. . . . ✒️By Hans Van Essen - AIPS Judo Official Delegate . . . 📸 Photo by David Finch | @gettyimages . . . #bysportjournalists #forsportjournalists #aips #internationaljudofederation #ijf #jorgefonseca #covid19