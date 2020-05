VIDEO | Suureks poksimatšiks valmistuv "Troonide mängu" täht on 10 päevaga kaotanud 10 kilo: pikk teekond on veel ees

View this post on Instagram

Long journey ahead. I’ve been training boxing now for about a week. I need to improve my game a lot and I’m looking forward to putting in the work! This is my 6th session with @skuliarmannsson 🙌🏼 when I started this journey 10 days ago, I weighed 206kg now I’m down to 196kg. I will drop much more weight in the coming weeks and months as I work on my endurance and technique.