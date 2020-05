On see vast lahing! "Troonide mängu" Mägi ja temaga sama mõõtu Briti rammumees kohtuvad 2021. aastal Las Vegases poksiringis

Hafþór Björnsson, who played Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane on #GOT, will face #EddieHall in a boxing match.

'The Mountain' & 'The Beast' will square-off in Las Vegas in Sept 2021.

Bjornsson broke Hall's deadlift world record on Sat with a lift of 501kg.#TheMountain v #TheBeast pic.twitter.com/hTSpHt4rUF