Maadleja Epp Mäe teeb karjääris suure muudatuse

For the past 6 years my main training place has been in Kuortane Olympic Training Center in Finland. The amount of work we've done in these training halls can not be measured. During my time here many great wrestlers have finished their careers never the less there has always been a motivated and result driven group to be part of. I will continue training here till the end of the year but then it's time to make changes and continue our work in Estonia. We are coming home! #wearecominghome #homesweethome #changes #back #home #Estonia #Tallinn #wrestling #newyear #uuedtuuled #Tokyo2021