Vehklemisrajalt eemale jäetud Erika Kirpu nautis MM-i siiski täiel rinnal

View this post on Instagram

Didn’t expect to spend so much different but so much interesting World Championship this time. I want to thank @st.moritzfencing for this work opportunity 😊 got some practice as a journalist and what’s surprising, I really enjoyed it 😜🎥 Thank you, @irina.plytkevich , @chris_fencing and my colleague @a.v.varfolomeeva 🥰🤗 Now @futurechampionscamp and after I start my preparation for a new season 😊🤺 Yours Kirpu😋 . . #journalist #kirpu #worldchampionship #fencing