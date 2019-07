🚨🚨🚨🚨 USA started the night on fire!! 🔥🔥🔥

World Record set by @caelebdressel beating @MichaelPhelps's 10 years apart in the 100 Butterfly!

Dressel stopped the clock in 49.50 in the semis!!! ⏱️

Let's go!! 💪💪💪#FINAGwangju2019 pic.twitter.com/RT4q18e4s6