Maailma üks vanemaid tippsportlasi, kümnel olümpial käinud kanadalane teatas karjääri lõpetamisest

🏇 - Ian Millar 🇨🇦 (equestrian-jumping) retires from international competition. He is only athlete to have participated in RECORD 🔟 Olympics.



👉12 - best result 5th

👉08 - 🥈 team

👉04 - 22

👉00 - 9

👉96 - 16

👉92 - 9

👉88 - 4

👉84 - 4

👉76 - 5

👉72 - 6@TeamMillar @TeamCanada