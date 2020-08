"Playing @ronnieo147 in the final is a dream come true"



A classy @KyrenWilson reflects on his first Crucible final



🔴 Watch the World Snooker Championship trophy ceremony LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

📱 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/Sn8W3dlGW1 pic.twitter.com/3Pi93fQV1D