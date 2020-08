Briti naiskulturist peletab koroonaviirust smuuti sisse segatud spermaga: mul pole juba aastaid palavikku olnud

View this post on Instagram

Nature is my happy place without a doubt, it's all about the simple pleasures in life, reconnecting with your roots and feeding your soul with light, positivity and healing vibes. All too often we become entangled in the distractions of life, people who don't deserve our time, things we don't need, places we shouldn't be. It's not until we realise what's good for us that we start to understand the true meaning of finding peace. Day by day take small positive steps forward to remove stress, pain and anxiety from your life by reducing the things that don't elevate you. Think of it as a spring clean, new beginning and something your future self will thank you for. I promise each day it becomes easier and easier until suddenly you realise the results are absolutely life changing! 🙏🏼