20-aastane tulevikutäht võitis vanameistri ees Mastersi suurturniiri

🏆 CHAMPION | Congratulations to Yan Bingtao who has defeated John Higgins 10-8 to win the Betfred Masters for the first time!



The 20-year-old debutant lifted the Paul Hunter Trophy as well as securing the £250,000 top prize.



