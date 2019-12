Transsooline Austraalia käsipallur jäeti MM-ilt kõrvale, sest koondisekaaslased ei soovinud temaga riietusruumi jagada

View this post on Instagram

I’m not even playing in Japan at the moment, and not for the best of reasons, but to get this sent to me at half time between Australia and Germany is incredible. For the young trans kids and the parents of them who see this, I wrote something for @starobserver which will be run this this week which fits in perfectly. One of the things I touched on, as bad as things may get, you will always have people in your corner, and they’re the ones worth listening to #handball #transgender #lgbt #equality