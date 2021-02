FOTOD | Karmi maratonlahingu pidanud sloveenlanna oksendas Australian Openil väljakule ja prügikasti

Incredible physical battle from Mayar Sherif and Kaja Juvan.



The 20-year-old Slovenian fought through two bouts of vomiting and finally subdued the battling Sherif to win 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3.



Second-longest match of the #AO2021 on the women's side so far at 2hrs, 39 minutes. pic.twitter.com/sgCfWccMBE