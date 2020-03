Endise maailma esireketi üleskutse konkurentidele: see on meie võimalus teistele toeks olla

View this post on Instagram

Family/Friends/Fans! I’m donating a signed racquet to www.athletesrelief.org (link in bio) in order to give back during this difficult time. YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Please donate if you can, $25 goes a long way!!! #StrongerTogether 🙏🏽🥺