Soome iluuisutaja on kaks kuud maailma suurimal kruiisilaeval lõksus olnud

Day dreaming of the day I get to go home💭 At the moment the US authorities are not letting us board commercial flights from the states so there’s no clue when I might be able to return home. I’m fortunate in the sense that I’m well looked after, even in isolation, by the remaining working crew. Still, I can’t help but be jealous to all those people who get to be at home with their loved ones at this uncertain time❤️