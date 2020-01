Traagika: Soome hokitäht kaotas veel sündimata tütre

View this post on Instagram

We are starting 2020 with our own beautiful little angel looking over our family 👼🏼 While it’s not what is best for everyone, it personally feels best for us to share. Sometimes there are things in life that happen that are completely out of our control. After feeling amazing my entire pregnancy, with our baby girl giving me very minimal unpleasant pregnancy symptoms... at our ultrasound on Monday our sweet baby girl had lost her strong heartbeat. While it may be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel on some days going forward, and some may be harder than others to understand why this happened, the complete joy & excitement she has brought to us and those who love her will be with us forever. ♥️ Mommy and Daddy know she is being taken care of in heaven. ‘She was here for a moment, but left a lifetime of love’ 💗💗💗