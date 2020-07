Hokimaailm on leinas: 20-aastane lootustandev tšehh suri haruldase haiguse tõttu

We regret to announce the passing of Ondrej Buchtela from cancer at the age of 20.



Buchtela was a member of the Piráti Chomutov system, also spending time on loan with SK Kadan, HC Stadion Litomerice, HC Slovan Usti nad Labem and HC Benatky nad Jizerou. pic.twitter.com/8MpIb5iPFc