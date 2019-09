View this post on Instagram

Perfect. Simply Perfect weekend. My gorgeous wife @gretegiii brought our amazing baby girl Gameya (Ga-May-Ya) into this world at 6pm ET on Saturday. Both healthy and perfect. Brought tears to our eyes to see our new baby girl for the first time. Next, the team booked a first class ticket on Southwest Airlines Saturday Night so I could get in for the Game. Tell you what, the flight was full with the #RavensFlock coming down to support their team! It was an amazing atmosphere on that plane filled with excitement for the team and confusion as to why a @ravens player was on it. So I just proclaimed to all the passengers on the plane that my wife had just given birth to our Baby and the avalanche of congratulations was incredible. After all that, my guys went out today and put on a show executing at a franchise record level on offense, defense and special teams. When it was time to give my guy @new_era8 a break, coach told me, “Don’t be afraid to go out and make some plays now” So we did just that. With great protection from the offensive line, great catches by our WRs and TEs, and great runs by the running backs to march us down the field, my brother @mandrews_81 hauled in a touchdown pass that was 980 days in the making. Better believe that ball will be brought to @gretegiii and baby Gameya. What a day. What a weekend. Love this team. Hard work really does pay off, so always stay ready. Let’s do it again next week fellas. On to Arizona. #RavensFlock #Perfect #Gameya #ThankGodWeDidntMakeItTo1000Days #OfCourseSouthwestDoesntHaveFirstClass