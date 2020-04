Ujumise olümpiavõitjal oli tüdruksõbraga asjad sedaviisi juba teise Tinderi kohtingu järel

View this post on Instagram

Both Adam and I entered 2020 knowing it had the potential to be the biggest and happiest year of our lives. Years of hard work was due to pay off with me, graduating from university and Adam, competing in his second Olympics. The year looked bright and golden. And then came the corona virus. Whilst our goals weren’t taken, they were propelled somewhere into the future, leaving our year looking rather empty in comparison to how it had looked just a few months ago. Yet the year still promises to be the biggest and happiest year of our lives, just in ways neither of us had planned or expected. It also promises to be the hardest, messiest and craziest so far. It’ll be filled with tears and laughter and sleepless nights and dirty nappies. A lot of dirty nappies. In these moments of difficulty and sadness, we are grateful for our health, for each other and a little jelly bean that has kept us happy and hopeful despite everything. Due September 2020 ❤️ Adam and I have been overwhelmed with so much love and support already that there is simply no room left for any negativity. We hope this news brings you as much warmth and joy as it is has brought to us and our families. If it doesn’t... unfollow me lol x