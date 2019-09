View this post on Instagram

Welcome to our family Gameya Griffin!!!!🥰🌹❤️ Words truly can’t even begin to describe the happiness we feel welcoming you into this world! You are oh so perfect and sooooo loved❤️ And your daddy... boy oh boy, where do I even start🤷🏼‍♀️ Let’s just say he’s the most amazing man in the world and you’re the luckiest little girl to get to call him your daddy and I am the luckiest woman alive to have him by my side. Nothing he wouldn’t do and sacrifice for his family!!!❤️ I love you so much @rgiii , thank you for being there to help bring our little angel into this world!😘 9/7/19 ❤️Now go beat the Dolphins today!!!💜 #Family #LittleSister #Love