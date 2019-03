VIDEO | Spurs võitis seitsmenda mängu järjest, Harden sai hakkama ainulaadse saavutusega

🚀 @JHarden13 (41 PTS, 11 AST, 9 REB, 6 STL, 3 BLK) becomes the first player to compile a stat line of at least 40 points, 10 assists, 5 steals, and 3 blocks in a game (since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74)! #Rockets pic.twitter.com/mMouyixh8U