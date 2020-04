COVID-19 nõudis NBA korvpalluri lähedase elu. "Uskuge mind, et te ei taha sellise uudise peale üles ärgata."

View this post on Instagram

Last night my grandpa passed away to be with the Lord. Covid-19 has destroyed a lot of families. I urge and beg you all to take this seriously. You don’t want this to be what wakes you up. When I was 7 or 8 my grandpa had me sign a piece of paper saying he’d be my manager (jokingly) if I ever made it to the NBA 😂 something as small as that was always on my mind while I tried to make that dream come true. I know he’s up there waiting for his cut lmao.. and one day, I’ll give it to him ❤️ appreciate those who have reached out and been praying over our family. Stay safe and continue to LISTEN to the rules put in place for this worldwide pandemic. We will get through this 🙏🏼