Horvaatia tippklubi teatas Kalev/Cramos säranud mängumehe liitumisest, mängija ise lükkas jutu ümber

Tony Wroten is “likely” signing with back-to-back Polish champions Anwil Wloclawek, a source confirmed.



Wroten was officially announced by KK Zadar a few days ago.



The former 76ers averaged 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists in VTB League for Kalev/Cramo last season https://t.co/Zx6AVVJwHn