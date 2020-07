Eesti naiste korvpalli säravaim tulevikulootus siirdub Arizona ülikooli

View this post on Instagram

I want to start this off by saying big thanks to all the college coaches who have recruited me! It was an interesting and eye-opening experience! I want to thank my mom for being there for me every step of the way, as well as my friends and teammates! I also want to thank coaches who have trained me in the national teams and different camps over the years! With that being said, I am announcing my verbal commitment to the University Of Arizona to continue my academic and basketball careers! Super excited about the future!! Can’t wait to be a Wildcat! 🐻⬇️