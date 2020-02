VIDEO | Austraalia noor kergejõustikutäht püstitas võimsa rekordi

Stop it, Sasha! 🤯🤯🤯



Sasha Zhoya smashes the world indoor U20 60m hurdles record (99.0cm) with 7.34 at the French U20 Championships, beating the previous mark by 0.06!



Just a reminder: Zhoya also holds the world U18 best in the pole vault at 5.56m!pic.twitter.com/UAByucRIK2