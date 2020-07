Itaalias on sirgumas kergejõustiku imelaps

17-year-old Larissa Iapichino 🇮🇹 smashed her lifetime best in the long jump with 6.80m in Savona this evening! 💥



Andrew Pozzi improved his world lead to 13.33 in the 110m hurdles and Davide Re clocked a 45.31 world lead in the 400m. pic.twitter.com/f3BEBkuTxt