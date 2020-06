21-aastane sloveen püstitas kettaheites oma vanuseklassi Euroopa rekordi

Kristjan Ceh's 🇸🇮 monster series in the discus in Maribor this evening.



67.71m

68.75m

68.63m



Ceh also broke the European U23 record of 68.60m which has been held by Wolfgang Schmidt since 1976!



