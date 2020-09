Iirimaa rattur võitis Tour de France`il põneva grupifiniši

What a moment for @Sammmy_Be!



He times his finish to perfection to claim a first Tour stage win and go back into green.



🇫🇷 #TDF2020 LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

📱💻 Uninterrupted coverage: https://t.co/oz1J4QRNqW

📃 Live blog updates: https://t.co/AMHLgruaCi pic.twitter.com/V2ErtwVsEr