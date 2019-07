FOTO | Eesti tipprattur kukkus õnnetult ja murdis rangluu

View this post on Instagram

Guess I can say I am real cyclist now. Unfortunatelly had a nasty crash yesterday. Was checking the course of National champs xco, went for a big jump but not enough speed and line was not correct. Dropped directly on my left side. Hit also my head, but no concussion. Had a succesful operation last night, they fixed my collarbone. I also broke my 5th rib. So the hit was quite strong. But I will be back #motivated and stronger. For now Some rest an recovery. As my gf would say "stupid f...ing cycling " #whitemancannotjump #fight #xco #drop.