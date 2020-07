VIDEO | Atalanta võimas võiduseeria jätkub, iluväravad päästsid päeva

Atalanta just beat Parma. They have now lost 0 games of their last 19 games while having won 15 of them and drawing 4. They have also scored 98 goals in Serie A now. That’s 23 goals more than Juventus, 21 more than Inter, and 22 more than Lazio.



15 days until they face PSG.. 👀