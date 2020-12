Omapärasel moel tuntust kogunud jalgpallur suri kõigest 37-aastaselt

We have heard sad news that Maxim Tsigalko (Maksim Tsyhalka) has passed away at just 37 years of age.



The 🇧🇾 Belarusian striker was best known as a #CM0102 #football #Legend due to his high potential stats that make him into one of the best players in the game pic.twitter.com/yWjuIAHOVq