Šoti jalgpalliklubi andis Twitteris fännide otsustada, kas väravavaht jääb tiimi või peab lahkuma

✍🏻| The people have spoken – @Maley1Gary stays!



With almost 200,000 votes cast on our twitter poll & over 1 million impressions worldwide, the fans have spoken and as a result, goalkeeper Gary Maley has today signed a one-year extension at the club.



