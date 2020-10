📋 Tonight's team news...



🇮🇸 @RunarAlex set for debut appearance

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EddieNketiah9 leads the attack

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ReissNelson9 also handed a start



🏆 #UEL