Roomet Säälik jäi Jaapani MK-etapil pidama kvalifikatsiooni

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to everyone at the #FISEHIROSHIMA today. Unfortunately Estonia’s @roometsaalik didn’t qualify for the semi-finals today at his first @fiseworld @ucibmxfreestyle cup but it was a good experience nevertheless. Congrats to @kevinperaza, @loganmartinbmx and @rimbmx going forward into semis as top qualifiers. 👉 Click the link on the @fiseworld’s BIO for full qualifications results. 📱👈#bmx #fise #roometsaalik #hiroshima #japan 🇪🇪🇯🇵