VIDEO | Ott Tänak: oleme palju vaeva näinud, et Türgis seekord kiiremad olla

Next stop after successful @ADACRallye is @RallyTurkey. What are the expectations for the upcoming event? Watch the preview video and our drivers will tell you. 😉#TOYOTA #YarisWRC #RallyTurkey #TGR_WRC #ToyotaGAZOORacing #WRCjp #OttTanak #KrisMeeke #JariMattiLatvala pic.twitter.com/TQGE23iHR0