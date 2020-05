Selgus Hyundai meeskonna koosseis Soome ralliks

#WRC 📣 We are happy to announce our line-up for @RallyFinland which is still planned from August 6-9, 2020@thierryneuville/@nicolasgilsoul @OttTanak/ Martin Jarveoja@Craig_Breen/@paulnagle1



We can’t wait to be back! Fingers crossed 🤞 #HMSGOfficial



*subject to confirmation pic.twitter.com/5kch0nieml