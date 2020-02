Põnev! Ott Tänaku võistluskalendrisse lisandus uus ralli

#WRC 🇵🇹 We will participate in Rallye Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (27-29/02) – 1st round of the Portuguese Rally Championship. @DaniSordo & @OttTanak will be behind-the-wheel of 2 Hyundai #i20 Coupe WRC cars to prepare for the first WRC gravel event of the season – @RallyMexico! pic.twitter.com/RUPXUw6sx7