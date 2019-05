Legendaarse rallisõitja kaardilugeja tunnustas Tänakut-Järveoja: nende sõit meenutas meie paremaid päevi

View this post on Instagram

Ott Tanak put in a confident performance to dominate Rally Chile and it reminded me of Richard and I on the 1999 Rally GB. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Confidence is such a big thing for a WRC Driver; lack it and each hesitation can add up to a big time loss at the end of the stage. When the rhthym of the stage is consistent and the grip is good it is much easier to find the confidence than when its muddy and foggy. Ask a WRC Driver which event is the most difficult and there’s a fair chance if they are not a Finn they’ll say Finland. Everyone else will probably say Rally GB, although now quite a few might now say Rally Chile. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Richard and I arrived at Rally GB in 1999 off the back of a win in Australia and a good Rally GB test. One of Richard’s strengths was being able to identify what he needed from the car on a particular event and making sure he got that on the test. GB was always tough; high speed and slippy meant you needed to compromise on both dampers and tyres, plus add in a couple of dark stages, some fog and maybe ice to the mix. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 1999 event started in Cheltenham and featured the then traditional first day stages around parks and stately homes and as seemed to be normal we finished the day fourth, but less that 10secs off the lead. The first forest stage on the second morning was Radnor and we went from fourth to first and would never lose the lead, only being beaten on 4 of the 15 stages. It wasn’t as foggy as previous years and also started 15mins later so was run in daylight much to the relief of the other drivers. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Colin wasn’t having a good event, struggling to get the Michelins to work as well as our Pirellis, and went off in Myherin in the dark. Marcus then went off in Rheola on the last day leaving our teammate Juha Kankkunen as our nearest challenger, albeit 1min 47 behind at the end. Tommi Makinen won his fourth drivers title despite retiring on the last day, we won the event for the second time in a row and ended up second in the championship ahead of Didier Auriol.