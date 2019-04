Alex Rinsile MotoGP klassis debüütvõit, Marquez pani liidrikohalt külje maha

FREE: @marcmarquez93 crashes... the King of COTA is out! 💥



The Repsol Honda rider crashed out of a 3.5 second lead at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas 😮#AmericasGP 🇺🇸 | 📽️https://t.co/VwaOI1OkM3 pic.twitter.com/z9Vdn5eNz3