Transsooline Briti naine tahab teha autospordiajalugu

Yes but we still have Esports 😌🎮🏁📡 . It's tough when you can't do what you love, the thing you relentlessly worked your butt off for 6 months to make happen 😔 but I'm doing more Esports and sim racing than ever, and that's still fun, so I'm grateful we have the technology to adapt & overcome 😌✊🏼 . Last night I streamed my first sim race, I'm loving having the time to actually sort out all the things I've been meaning to do for months... so right now I'm embracing the time spent at home to use it productively 👩🏼‍💻👩🏼‍🔧 . Plus it's sunny all week ☀️ lots of running going on ! 🏃🏼‍♀️