Super Formula sarjas debüteerinud Jüri Vips: õppisin palju ja loodan varsti Jaapanis tagasi olla

really enjoyed my debut in @superformula_official championship. learnt a lot and got better every session which was the goal this weekend. Actually had a good race up until my first ever pitstop where i stalled the engine but thats all part of the learning 😊, massive thanks to @mugen1973 and @redbullracing for the opportunity, hope to be back in 🇯🇵 soon! Oh.. and also huge congratulations to @otttanak for winning the @officialwrc championship!! big day for estonian motorsport 📸: Sho Tamura / Red Bull Content Pool