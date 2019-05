Monaco F1 etapil valitsevad leinameeleolud, Hamilton enne laupäeva ajakirjanike ette ei ilmu

View this post on Instagram

My buddy, I am struggling to believe you are gone. I will miss our conversations, our laughs, the big hugs after winning races together. It’s truly been an honour working alongside you over these past 7 years. I wouldn’t have even been in this team if it wasn’t for you. God rest your soul. Thank you for being a bright light in my life. I’ll always be here for your family should they ever need me. Love you man. Your friend always, Lewis #oneofakind #gonetoosoon #youliveoninourhearts #restinpeace 📷 @motorsport.images