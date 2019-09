Isaga juhtunud raske õnnetus sundis Vipsi rivaali Sotšist koju kiirustama

View this post on Instagram

At the moment it is hard for me to find any words. I will not compete in the 8th round of the fiaf3 championship in Sochi because my father had two days ago an extremely serious car accident. He has serious head injuries and is in coma right now. I flew immediately back home yesterday and will stay near my fathers bed. This situation at the moment takes my family and me to the very bottom, but I know my dad is a fighter and he will read this post when he wakes up. Thanks for all the messages.