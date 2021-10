Võidu nimel heidelnud Paul Aroni tiimikaaslased põrkasid kokku, eestlane lõpetas hooaja poodiumil

Today it's @PREMA_Team morning

🏎 @DinoBeganovic4 will start in pole, then @VidalesRacing and @PaulAron16

After the Prema trio, @IGK_Zack6 (@R_aceGP) and @MiniGabriele (@ARTGP)



The last race of the season is live today at 12:00 pic.twitter.com/kwYTlqfhTG