VIDEO | Kelly Sildaru eemalejäämisel võidutses MK avaetapil prantslannast maailmameister

Watch Matej Svancer 🇦🇹 put a little nosebutter on the dub 1800 safety to score an unheard-of 99.00 and top of the Big Air Chur podium, with Teal Harle’s 🇨🇦 mindbending trip 12 bring-back getting him 2nd and Birk Ruud’s 🇳🇴 signature dub bio 1800 mute in 3rd…🤯#fisfreestyle pic.twitter.com/j2J446g1Rs