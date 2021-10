Maailmarekordi püstitanud 15-aastast venelannat abistab kurikuulus dopinguarst

🏆 Two world records in the first adult Intl tournament in her life - Russia's figure skating star Kamila #Valieva ⭐️ won the crowd AND the 2021 CS Finlandia Trophy.



⛸ With Eteri Tutberidze as a mentor, she surpassed her partners with a stunning result - 249.24 points 👏 pic.twitter.com/onE1gkvAef