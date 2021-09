BLOGI | Barcelona sai Meistrite liigas teise kaotuse, Ronaldo tõi lisaminutitel Manchester Unitedile võidu

🇵🇹 Five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League:



⚽️ Most goals in history (136)

👕 Most appearances (178)

😮 Most goals in a season (17)

🤯 Most goals in knockout stages (67)

🔥 Only player to score in 11 straight games

🏆 Only player to score in 3 finals#UCL