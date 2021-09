Eesti rattur võitis juunioride MM-il grupisõidus pronksmedali! "Ma ei teadnud, et sprindin medalile"

Per Strand Hagenes won the Men Junior World Champs road race, the first ever Norwegian to do so. 👏 Two huge uphill attacks in the last 10 km were enough to beat the 3 (!!!) French riders.



🥇 Per Strand Hagenes 🇳🇴🌈

🥈 Romain Gregoire 🇫🇷

🥉 Madis Mihkels 🇪🇪#Flanders2021 pic.twitter.com/nMDtVncXkC