Solberg saab Hyundai WRC-autoga uue võimaluse. Adamo: kui ta finišisse ei jõua, siis ta peab mehaanikuna tasuta tööd tegema

‼️ Awesome news to announce today - we'll be back in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC for @RallyRACC, Rally de España! 🤩 It'll be my @OfficialWRC tarmac debut, and to do it on those roads and in front of thousands of amazing fans is very special! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yPeOctk8YT