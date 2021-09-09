USA sprinter tegi Teemantliigas ajalugu

Kerley võidutses tänasel Zürichi etapil 100 meetri jooksus ajaga 9,87 ja kindlustas üldvõidu. Talle järgnesid kanadalane Andre De Grasse 9,89 ja kaasmaalane Ronnie Baker 9,91-ga.
History made🙌@fkerley99 wins the men's 100m in 9.87.He becomes the first athlete in #DiamondLeague history to win Diamond Trophies in the 100m (2021) and 400m (2018).He's also lining up over 200m tonight... pic.twitter.com/WHEqkX58Px— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 9, 2021
