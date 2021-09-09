Maailm
USA sprinter tegi Teemantliigas ajalugu

 
Fred Kerley
Foto: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Scanpix
USA sprinterist Fred Kerleyst sai esimene kergejõustiklane, kes on pälvinud Teemantliigas üldvõidu nii 100 kui 400 meetri jooksus.

Kerley võidutses tänasel Zürichi etapil 100 meetri jooksus ajaga 9,87 ja kindlustas üldvõidu. Talle järgnesid kanadalane Andre De Grasse 9,89 ja kaasmaalane Ronnie Baker 9,91-ga.

400 meetri üldvõidu oli Kerley Teemantliigas saavutanud 2018. aastal.
